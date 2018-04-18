Jacksonville woman sought on numerous charges

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a Jacksonville woman wanted for numerous charges.
The Sheriff's Office said Mary Elizabeth Dileo, 40, is wanted on 10 counts of violation of pretrial release conditions, release aggravated stalking following an injunction, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification information, tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and violation of probation from a battery charge.
Dileo is described as being 5 feet tall and 111 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The woman also resides in Fruit Cove.
She was last seen in Jacksonville on March 27 in the company of her 7-year-old son, authorities said.
Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Dileo is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency. You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 by calling Crime Stoppers of N.E. Florida at 1 (888) 277-TIPS (8477).
