Jacksonville woman wins $500,000 on Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Jacksonville woman won $500,000 on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Tenise Scott, 33, of Jacksonville, won a $500,000 prize in the $500,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket from a Parental Food Mart, located at 1896 Parental Home Road in Jacksonville, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.
The $5 game offers more than 7.5 million prizes ranging from $5 to $10,000 and 24 top prizes of $500,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.23.
