0 Women accused of stealing from a Jacksonville Salvation Army donation drop-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Action News Jax viewer sent video they took of two women accused of taking bags of donated clothes placed in front of a local Salvation Army donation spot off Lem Turner Road. The video shows the women place the bags in an SUV before the man confronts the women on-camera.

The man is heard in the recording saying he had called police, Action News Jax is working to confirm this with JSO.

During the confrontation, the unidentified woman tells the man in the recording she was taking items for her granddaughters who just lost everything in a house fire, and claims she had permission from store employees.

“No, no that’s against Salvation Army policy, and this isn’t something new,” Salvation Army Major Carlyle Gargis said.

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson studied the recording, confirmed this act is against the law and broke down the possible punishment for anyone caught stealing donated items.

“You’re committing a theft. It's going to be either a petty theft punishable up to 1 year in jail, or a felony punishable up to 5 years in jail, so you make the choice,” Jefferson said.

If you are in need of assistance, you can get more information from the Jacksonville Salvation Army here: http://www.salvationarmyflorida.org/jacksonville/need-help/

