0 Jacksonville Zoo hatches two local threatened snakes

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens hatched two Eastern indigo snakes on July 10 and 11.

Indigo snakes are native in Florida and are listed as threatened in their native range of the southeastern United States.

This is the female's her first clutch laid at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, only recently becoming large enough to breed.

From a press release provided by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens:

The zoo’s deputy director for animal care and conservation, Dan Maloney, said “We are very proud and excited to welcome such significant new additions to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens family. Six years ago, we acquired young snakes in hopes that they would be future parents. To finally have healthy hatchlings is extremely satisfying and lays the foundation for a successful, sustainable breeding program.”

The two hatchlings emerged from their 4-inch eggs after a 100-day incubation. They are 13 inches long now but will quickly grow into the longest native snake species in the United States.

Eastern indigo snakes are a top predator and have a wildly varied diet consisting of everything from small mammals, birds and amphibians, all the way up to one of their favorite prey items, Eastern diamond rattlesnakes.

The decline of rattlesnake and gopher tortoise populations is contributing to the rapid decline in Eastern indigo snakes. Gopher tortoise burrows serve as an important shelter for the snakes in winter months.

These three threatened animals are linked by their habits and habitats, and their decline helps highlight the importance of keystone species to entire ecosystems.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.