Jacksonville Zoo holds poll on which is cuter: Penguin or flamingo chicks

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens hatched four new additions last month – two penguin chicks and two flamingo chicks.
The Zoo is inviting guests to cast their ballot to determine which is the cutest pair of babies – the flamingos or the penguins.
The pair of Magellanic penguins hatched two days apart, on June 16 and 18. Both chicks are thriving under the careful care of their parents, and they will go on exhibit on the Tuxedo Coast at about 3 months of age.
The first greater flamingo chick hatched on June 21, followed by the second on June 27.
The younger of the two flamingos can be seen on exhibit with its parents, while the older is being hand-reared.
To cast your vote, find the poll on the Zoo’s Facebook page. The contest will run until July 13, and the zoo will throw a special victory party for whichever pair of chicks is deemed the cutest.
