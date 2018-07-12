0 Watch live: James Colley murder trial, Day 1

10 A.M. The defense has begun opening arguments.

"It's never been a question who did that," the defense said.

9:25 A.M. Prosecutor is speaking fo the first time. She says Colley was not supposed to be within 500 feet of his enraged wife. The state says that Amanda Cloaninger Colley was seeing Lamar Doublerly, a man she met at work.

The state also says James Colley also had a new girlfriend that he had also met at work.

During the shooting, the state says Colley kept screaming, "Where is he?", referring to Doublerly. He then shot his wife, the state says. He then shot Lindy Dobbins in the temple, the state said.

After he shot Dobbins, Colley returned to his wife and shot her again while insulting her, the state said. Colley used two guns during the shooting, prosecutors said.

Dobbins was shot in the neck, and it severed her spinal cord, the state said. Colley left a 9 mm gun on the floor and left the house, the state said,

According to the state, Colley left in his sister's Infiniti convertible and threw his cell phone on a street in the Southhampton neighborhood off County Road 210. He left the state with a .45 caliber gun and an AR-15, the state said.

Doublerly had escaped the shooting and ran through the neighborhood before encountering a landscaper who helped alert authorities.

"The defendant was angry and rejected," the state said. "He was going there to kill her [on that date]."

9 A.M. Judge Howard Maltz has brought in the jury and is giving instructions. He says the jury will be on a break around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the first day of the #JamesColleyTrial, one of the eight men selected for the jury comes forward to Judge to let him know that his daughter-in-law works for the sheriff's office. But he goes on to say it shouldn't affect his ability to make a decision. @ActionNewsJax — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) July 12, 2018

