0 Colley's girlfriend cries on stand in Murabella double murder trial

James Colley's girlfriend got emotional on the stand on Day 3 of his double-murder trial Monday.

Amy Mason said she and Colley worked together at City Bank and were friends.

She said they started dating after they found out about Colley's wife's affair.

"Once he filed for divorce, we made it more serious," she said.

She testified that they began a serious relationship toward the end of July.

"We talked about getting married. We talked about starting our life," Mason said. "It was all talk. Nothing was planned. Nothing was set in stone. We just talked about it and once the divorce was final, that we would take the approach to move stronger with our relationship."

Mason said Colley was helping her find a place closer to work.

"At the time I lived an hour and a half away from work," she said. "We'd talked about me getting a home, him staying with us when he didn't have the kids. Once the divorce was final that's when we would introduce our kids."

Mason said she was not with Colley the night before the double murder. She said they texted that night and he asked her to come stay with him but she was at home with her kids.

Mason said she texted Colley the next morning and told him she loved him.

Mason said it was common for her and Colley to send "I love you texts" up to 25 times a day.

Mason said they had plans that day to go and get a tie for Colley. He was going to join Mason at her sister's wedding that weekend.

Mason got emotional as she told the courtroom that they had plans to spend the whole weekend together and introduce their children.

After taking the stand, Mason left the courtroom in tears looking at Colley.

