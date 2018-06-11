Jaxport gets $32 million in federal funds for deepening project

Jaxport has secured $32 million in federal funding to continue the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project this year.
It will take $484 million to deepen 11 miles of the shipping channel to 47 feet.
Local leaders say it’s a crucial step forward for job and economic growth in Northeast Florida.
U.S. Rep John Rutherford’s office said the project is expected to create 15,000 new jobs, with an estimated $24 return for every dollar invested.
Jaxport spokesperson Nancy Rubin said the deepening project will make way for the biggest container ships to come to Jacksonville, allowing them to be more fully loaded.
That’s especially important for the Asian container trade; Rubin said Jaxport’s Asian container volumes are already seeing double-digit growth each year.
“These dollars signal that the federal government believes in our deepening project and has confidence in our ability to provide a return on this investment,” said Jaxport CEO Eric Green in an emailed statement.
Rubin said the deepening project is running on schedule.
