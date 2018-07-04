0 JEA boil water advisory issued in Nassau County

JEA issued a boil water advisory for parts of Nassau County Tuesday after an issue at one of its plants.

The boil water advisory was issued Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. for subdivisions along SR 200 east of The Shoppes at Amelia Concourse, west of the Thomas J Shave Junior Bridge, north of the Nassau River and south of the St. Marys River.

JEA said the problem at the plant has since been resolved but customers should still boil water as a precaution.

The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological results have been obtained, a JEA spokesperson said.

Nassau Boil Water Advisory: JEA has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory following an equipment issue at the Nassau Regional Water Treatment Plant. The issue has been resolved and normal water pressure restored. For more information, visit https://t.co/B2kM8zgw8x. pic.twitter.com/qp1986JHTW — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) July 4, 2018

JEA authorities say boil water advisories are issued as a precaution when there is a possibility that the water pressure in the water system dropped to such an extent that bacteria or foreign matter could have entered the water system.

Although the issue has been resolved, it typically takes up to 48 hours for a laboratory to determine if the water is safe.

JEA says customers should bring water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute prior to using it for drinking, food preparation or cooking.

JEA recommends flushing water lines for three minutes after water returns in order to remove any air and possible sediment from the lines.

For more information, visit JEA online at: https://www.jea.com/Outage_Center/Water_Notices/ or call (904) 665-6000 for the most up to date information.

