JFRD: Approximately 5 cars involved in crash on Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville

The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are closed due to a crash, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Approximately five cars are involved in the crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD said there are multiple injuries in the crash and multiple crews are responding.
Traffic alert....westbound on Matthews Bridge....approximately 5 cars involved...multiple injuries....we have multiple units responding...be careful of our crews, and expect delays...— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 19, 2018
