  • JFRD: Approximately 5 cars involved in crash on Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are closed due to a crash, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    Approximately five cars are involved in the crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

    JFRD said there are multiple injuries in the crash and multiple crews are responding.

