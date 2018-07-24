JFRD: Multiple people ejected in crash at Atlantic and Southside

Firefighters said multiple people were ejected after a crash at Atlantic and Southside Monday.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue was called to the crash at Atlantic Boulevard and the Southside Connector after 7 p.m.
The agency said on Twitter that multiple people were ejected from a vehicle. It's unclear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the crash involves multiple people with life-threatening injuries at the 9500 block of Arlington Expy.
JSO said they will be addressing the public at a 8:15 p.m.
Crash involving two cars in front of Regency Square Mall. The Ford Explorer is upside down on the grass. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JAUXkDFdl3— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) July 23, 2018
Traffic alert....Atlantic and Southside connector...multiple patients with people ejected from vehicle.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018
