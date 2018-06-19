  • JSO: 1 person killed, 4 hurt in San Jose Blvd. crash

    One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville on Tuesday, police said.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the crash scene around 3 p.m.

    JSO said the preliminary investigation shows that a car traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck a truck that was traveling southbound on San Jose.

    Sky Action News Jax video shows a large truck overturned at El Ciento Boulevard. A silver Lexus sedan could be seen with a tarp over the front of the car. 

    Hazmat was called to the scene, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

    JSO: 1 person killed, 4 hurt in San Jose Blvd. crash

    Green pools, unlocked gate at Arlington apartment complex

    Jacksonville police investigating reported death in Ortega Farms

    Police: 7-month-old dies in hot car in Camden County

    JFRD: Approximately 5 cars involved in crash on Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville