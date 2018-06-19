0 JSO: 1 person killed, 4 hurt in San Jose Blvd. crash

WATCH: Chopper video of fatal crash above San Jose Blvd.

STORY: Baby dies after being left in hot car in Kingsland

ON TV: Action News Jax will have the very latest details on CBS47 at 6

One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville on Tuesday, police said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Images from the scene of fatal wreck

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the crash scene around 3 p.m.

JSO said the preliminary investigation shows that a car traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck a truck that was traveling southbound on San Jose.

Sky Action News Jax video shows a large truck overturned at El Ciento Boulevard. A silver Lexus sedan could be seen with a tarp over the front of the car.

Hazmat was called to the scene, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

Follow @KevinANjax for the latest details from the scene.

There is a really bad crash on San Jose Blvd. and El Ciento in #Jacksonville. We know at least one person has died.@ActionNewsJax has live video on its Facebook page: https://t.co/Fgf94l5ej2 pic.twitter.com/KkoIliENPx — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 19, 2018

All lanes of San Jose Blvd. appear to be closed as officers investigate the deadly crash at El Ciento.@JSOPIO is expected to give an update at 3:45 p.m. @ActionNewsJax @ActionTraffic pic.twitter.com/Rgvq3uvMol — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.