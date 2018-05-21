  • Joleen Cummings disappearance: Prayer vigil planned for Tuesday

    A prayer vigil is planned for Tuesday for missing Nassau County mother Joleen Jensen Cummings.

    Cummings was reported missing after she didn't show up to pick her kids up from their father on Mother's Day.

    Her mother posted on Facebook Monday saying a candlelight prayer vigil for her daughter is planned for 7 p.m. at the Journey Church of Yulee.

    "There has been a public outcry to help find my daughter. If you really care and want to help, please come pray with us to bring Joleen a Mother, Sister, Daughter and Friend home!" she wrote.

    Cummings was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon around 5 p.m. on May 12. 

    Deputies released photos of her and her Ford Expedition on May 14. 

    Her ex-boyfriend Jason Gee is being called a person of interest in the case. He was arrested on a violation of probation charge on May 15 – the same day Cummings' Expedition was found in a parking lot near Tangles.

    Saturday, a tip led Nassau County Sheriff’s Office volunteers to search for Cummings on horseback in a wooded area in Hilliard.

    A crime scene unit was parked at the salon Sunday and Monday. Detectives walked inside with a bucket, bag and camera.

    Deputies are asking anyone who was at Tangles May 12 or anyone with information about Cummings' disappearance to call 904-584-4003.

    Officials say they've gotten 12 tips so far. People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-8477

    Joleen Cummings disappearance: Prayer vigil planned for Tuesday

