Joleen Cummings disappearance: Timeline of events

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference on the search for Joleen Jensen Cummings that they have evidence that leads them to believe Joleen is not alive.

Here is a timeline of events in Cummings disappearance so far:

Sunday, July 4, 2004

Kimberly Kessler, then age 35, is reported missing from Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Trooper Jim Long with the Pennsylvania State Police said Kessler's disappearance was considered suspicious. The PSP were notified by her family in Butler County that Kessler made it known that she was going south to meet up with someone and assume the identity that she got from a tombstone, likely Jennifer Sybert.

Friday, May 9, 2014

Sybert’s current State of Florida cosmetologist license is issued. The license does not expire until Oct. 31, 2019.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Deputies respond to a domestic issue involving Cummings and her ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee. A neighbor called the Sheriff's Office after she heard loud arguing and things being broken inside Cummings' home.

Gee left before deputies arrived. Cummings told deputies that Gee showed up at her home and wanted to stay, but she asked him to leave.

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Cummings is last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon, located at 474315 E State Road 200 Fernandina Beach. She worked all day and was scheduled to get off at 5 p.m. The last person to supposedly see Cummings was Sybert.

Sunday, May 13, 2018

It’s Mother’s Day and Cummings’ birthday.

Surveillance camera footage later reveals Cummings’ Ford Expedition being parked by Sybert around 1:17 a.m. at the Home Depot parking lot in Yulee.

Investigators said Cummings was supposed to meet her ex-husband, Jason Cummings, at a Winn-Dixie in Hilliard to pick up her three kids -- but she never showed up.

Monday, May 14, 2018

Ann Johnson, Cummings’ mother, reports her daughter missing to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and detectives search near a wooded area just yards away from Cummings' home. Deputies say they got a tip, but found no leads. Deputies release photos of Cummings and her Ford Expedition to the public.

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Tangles Hair Salon is set to reopen at 10 a.m. after being closed Sunday and Monday. Investigators arrive at the salon to speak with Sybert. She failed to show up for work and the address that she gave the owner of the shop where she was supposed to be living was found to be a bogus address.

Cummings’ ex-boyfriend Gee was found by deputies hiding in a house in Hilliard under some cardboard boxes. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Deputies also wanted to see if he had any information on Cummings’ whereabouts.

Also on this day, Cummings abandoned Ford Expedition is discovered in the parking lot of Home Depot in Yulee.

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Sybert is located by investigators parked in her 2016 black Kia Soul between two semi-trucks at a rest area in St. Johns County. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Sybert had been living in her car at various locations. She was arrested in St. Johns County.

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Sybert is booked into the St. Johns County jail early in the morning on an out-of-county warrant.

Friday, May 18, 2018

Sybert is released from the St. Johns County Jail to be taken to Nassau County.

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Sybert is booked into the Nassau County Jail early in the morning on a charge of grand theft auto. She is held on a $500,002 bond.

Meanwhile, NCSO tells the public it is asking anyone who had an appointment or stopped at Tangles on Saturday, May 12 to contact Detective Beazley at (904) 548-4005.

A tip leads NCSO volunteers to search for Cummings on horseback in a wooded area in Hilliard.

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Cummings’ mother posts an emotional message on Facebook, saying it marked seven days that her children have been without their mother:

“Today is the 7th day we are without my daughter. Today is 7 days her children are without their mother. Today is 7 days that her brother and sister are without their sister. Today is 7 days that her close friends are without their friend. Let's bring Joleen home!”

Monday, May 21, 2018

Deputies announce a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 to give an update on the search for Cummings.

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Leeper says during the news conference, “Through our investigation, we have obtained evidence, which we are not releasing at this time, which leads us to believe Joleen is not alive.”

Leeper also announces that Sybert is a suspect in Cummings’ disappearance and that investigators are still searching for Cummings.

A vigil is held at Journey Church to honor Cummings.

