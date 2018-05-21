  • Joleen Cummings disappearance: 'Today is 7 days her children are without their mother'

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -

    Deputies searched the hair salon where a Nassau County mom was last seen seven days after she didn’t show up to pick up her kids from their father for Mother’s Day.

    Joleen Jensen Cummings’ mother posted an emotional message on Facebook Sunday, saying it marked seven days that her children have been without their mother.

    Cummings, 34, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon May 12.

    Her ex-husband said she never showed up to pick up her three children on Mother’s Day.

    Deputies released photos of her and her Ford Expedition on May 14. 

    Her ex-boyfriend Jason Gee, a person of interest in the case, was arrested on a violation of probation charge on May 15 – the same day her Expedition was found in a parking lot near Tangles.

    In an injunction, another ex-girlfriend of Gee's told police he broke her dishes, shattered her phone and slashed her tires then threatened to make her life "miserable."

    He’s being held without bond on charges unrelated to Cummings’ disappearance and deputies said he’s not the only person of interest in the case.

    Saturday, a tip led Nassau County Sheriff’s Office volunteers to search for Cummings on horseback in a wooded area in Hilliard.

    A flier from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was posted on several doors at the shopping center, asking anyone who had an appointment at the salon or stopped by the area on May 12 to call detectives.

    A crime scene unit was parked behind the salon Sunday. 

    Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said detectives were at the salon searching for information about her disappearance. The salon has been closed since Cummings was reported missing.

    “When parents shed tears about their children, I believe with all my heart that God hears those prayers of lament, and all of us can agree that when our kids hurt and go through difficulties that we as a parent shed tears,” Anne Johnson, Cummings’ mother, said on Facebook. 

    She said a candlelight prayer vigil will be held in Yulee next week. 

    The post went on to say: “Today is the 7th day we are without my daughter. Today is 7 days her children are without their mother. Today is 7 days that her brother and sister are without their sister. Today is 7 days that her close friends are without their friend. Let's bring Joleen home!”

    Eleven tips in Cummings' case have come into Crime Stoppers, according to the agency.
    Leeper said Nassau detectives are following up on all leads. He is asking anyone with information about Cummings’ disappearance to call 904-584-4003.

    People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-8477.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Joleen Cummings disappearance: 'Today is 7 days her children are without…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community gathers at St. Johns County church to honor fallen military heroes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Putnam County Sheriff: More deputies at Putnam schools for last week of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Company creates memorial shirt to raise funds for family of fallen…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police responding to crash with injuries on I-95 at 8th Street