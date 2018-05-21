0 Joleen Cummings disappearance: 'Today is 7 days her children are without their mother'

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -

Deputies searched the hair salon where a Nassau County mom was last seen seven days after she didn’t show up to pick up her kids from their father for Mother’s Day.

Joleen Jensen Cummings’ mother posted an emotional message on Facebook Sunday, saying it marked seven days that her children have been without their mother.

Cummings, 34, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon May 12.

A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office flier is hung on the door asking anyone who had an appointment or stopped into the salon on Saturday, May 12 to call detectives at 904-548-4005 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/K1YWCrJaAh — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

Her ex-husband said she never showed up to pick up her three children on Mother’s Day.

Deputies released photos of her and her Ford Expedition on May 14.

Her ex-boyfriend Jason Gee, a person of interest in the case, was arrested on a violation of probation charge on May 15 – the same day her Expedition was found in a parking lot near Tangles.

Fliers also hung on neighboring gym and restaurants. Nassau County deputies say Joleen Cummings was last seen leaving Tangles Salon in this shopping center at 5 p.m. May 12 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EzR3veLrKm — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

In an injunction, another ex-girlfriend of Gee's told police he broke her dishes, shattered her phone and slashed her tires then threatened to make her life "miserable."

He’s being held without bond on charges unrelated to Cummings’ disappearance and deputies said he’s not the only person of interest in the case.

This is Joleen Jensen Cummings' ex-boyfriend Jason Gee. He is in jail on a violation of probation charge. Records show another ex-girlfriend of Gee's told police he broke her dishes, shattered her phone and slashed her tires then threatened to make her life "miserable" pic.twitter.com/euK9j6SFyn — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

Saturday, a tip led Nassau County Sheriff’s Office volunteers to search for Cummings on horseback in a wooded area in Hilliard.

A flier from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was posted on several doors at the shopping center, asking anyone who had an appointment at the salon or stopped by the area on May 12 to call detectives.

A crime scene unit was parked behind the salon Sunday.

Crime scene unit behind Tangles Salon in Yulee, the last place Joleen Cummings was seen before she was reporting missing on Mother’s Day. The mother of 3 hasn’t been heard from since @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RL8YRGNhny — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said detectives were at the salon searching for information about her disappearance. The salon has been closed since Cummings was reported missing.

“When parents shed tears about their children, I believe with all my heart that God hears those prayers of lament, and all of us can agree that when our kids hurt and go through difficulties that we as a parent shed tears,” Anne Johnson, Cummings’ mother, said on Facebook.

This is a new photo of Joleen Cummings from her mom. She says today has been very hard because it marks 7 days since her daughter went missing. She was supposed to pick up her 3 kids from their dad on Mother’s Day but never made it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uhOj5zKg0m — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

She said a candlelight prayer vigil will be held in Yulee next week.

The post went on to say: “Today is the 7th day we are without my daughter. Today is 7 days her children are without their mother. Today is 7 days that her brother and sister are without their sister. Today is 7 days that her close friends are without their friend. Let's bring Joleen home!”

Eleven tips in Cummings' case have come into Crime Stoppers, according to the agency.

Leeper said Nassau detectives are following up on all leads. He is asking anyone with information about Cummings’ disappearance to call 904-584-4003.

People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-8477.

It's been 7 days since Joleen Jensen Cummings didn't show up to pick up her kids for Mother's Day.



Timeline:

- Last seen at Tangles Hair Salon May 12

- Reported missing May 13

- Ex-boyfriend arrested on violation of probation charge May 15

- Horseback search in Hilliard May 19 pic.twitter.com/exrWfeLYWN — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.