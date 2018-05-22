  • Jennifer Sybert: 5 things we know about suspect in Nassau mom's disappearance

    NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -

    Jennifer Sybert is a suspect in the disappearance of missing Nassau County mother Joleen Jensen Cummings, Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday.

    Cummings, 34, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon on May 12. She was reported missing by her mother, Anne Johnson, on May 14.

    READ: FULL TRANSCRIPT OF SHERIFF BILL LEEPER'S REMARKS

    Sybert was seen on surveillance video parking Cummings' 2006 Ford Expedition around 1:17 a.m. Sunday, May 13.

    Here is what we know about Sybert:

    1. Her real name is Kimberly Kessler

    Investigators then found that Sybert's real name is Kimberly Kessler. She is from Butler, Pennsylvania, and her birthday is May 9, 1968.

    2. Kimberly Kessler was reported missing in 2004

    Action News Jax found that a Kimberly Kessler, then age 35, was reported missing from Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 4, 2004. 

    Leeper confirmed for Action News Jax that the person they have in custody is the Kimberly Kessler who was reported missing in 2004.

    According to pennsylvaniamissing.org, Kessler "disappeared under suspicious circumstances." She also had another listed alias, Pamela Kleber/Kleiber.

    3. She faced federal charges. 

    She had been using a fake Social Security number and has been charged by the FBI with a federal offense of possession of a counterfeit passport.

    4. Sybert had been working at the same place as Cummings for a month.

    Leeper said detectives showed up at Tangles May 15 at 10 a.m. to speak with Sybert, who was reportedly the last person to see Cummings. Sybert did not show up for work that day.

    5. She was apparently homeless and living in her car. Her car was found in St. Johns County. 

    The address where she was supposed to be living -- the one she gave to the shop's owner -- was a bogus address, Leeper said.

    Sybert was located by investigators on May 16 parked in her 2016 black Kia Soul between two semi-trucks at a rest area in St. Johns County. Leeper said Sybert had been living in her car at various locations. She was arrested in St. Johns County and brought back to Nassau County on a charge of grand theft auto.

