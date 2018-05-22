0 Jennifer Sybert: 5 things we know about suspect in Nassau mom's disappearance

Jennifer Sybert is a suspect in the disappearance of missing Nassau County mother Joleen Jensen Cummings, Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday.

Cummings, 34, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon on May 12. She was reported missing by her mother, Anne Johnson, on May 14.

Sybert was seen on surveillance video parking Cummings' 2006 Ford Expedition around 1:17 a.m. Sunday, May 13.

Here is what we know about Sybert:

1. Her real name is Kimberly Kessler

Investigators then found that Sybert's real name is Kimberly Kessler. She is from Butler, Pennsylvania, and her birthday is May 9, 1968.

Sybert real name is Kimberly Kessler, she is from Pennsylvania and had been working at the Tangles salon for about a month. She was using a fake SS # @ActionNewsJax She is being called a suspect in the Cummings case. pic.twitter.com/J6iuuCLHKi — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

2. Kimberly Kessler was reported missing in 2004

Action News Jax found that a Kimberly Kessler, then age 35, was reported missing from Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 4, 2004.

Leeper confirmed for Action News Jax that the person they have in custody is the Kimberly Kessler who was reported missing in 2004.

According to pennsylvaniamissing.org, Kessler "disappeared under suspicious circumstances." She also had another listed alias, Pamela Kleber/Kleiber.

BREAKING: Pa. woman missing 14 years is suspect in recent disappearance of woman,. What we know so far, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. https://t.co/mYUhYRDGnV pic.twitter.com/eGuMuAj2oE — WPXI (@WPXI) May 22, 2018

3. She faced federal charges.

She had been using a fake Social Security number and has been charged by the FBI with a federal offense of possession of a counterfeit passport.

Kessler, the suspect in the Cummings disappearance was charged by the #FBI for using a fake passport according to the @NCSO_FL pic.twitter.com/eHWNXx0QR6 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

4. Sybert had been working at the same place as Cummings for a month.

Leeper said detectives showed up at Tangles May 15 at 10 a.m. to speak with Sybert, who was reportedly the last person to see Cummings. Sybert did not show up for work that day.

Sheriff says Jeniffer Sybert was seen on surveillance parking Cummings vehicle, she is a hair stylist at Tangles pic.twitter.com/zLS8XHdEYW — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

5. She was apparently homeless and living in her car. Her car was found in St. Johns County.

The address where she was supposed to be living -- the one she gave to the shop's owner -- was a bogus address, Leeper said.

Sybert was located by investigators on May 16 parked in her 2016 black Kia Soul between two semi-trucks at a rest area in St. Johns County. Leeper said Sybert had been living in her car at various locations. She was arrested in St. Johns County and brought back to Nassau County on a charge of grand theft auto.

Latest from @NCSO_FL in disappearance of Nassau County #Florida mother #JoleenCummings. Deputies have reason to believe Cummings is not alive. CALL deputies if you have any Info. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/TdgPE4tenO — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 22, 2018

