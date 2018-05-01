Keystone Heights 25-year-old died of asphyxia, medical examiner says

Keystone Heights 25-year-old Jordan Cooper died of asphyxia, according to a newly-released medical examiner's report.
Cooper was reported missing Nov. 26, 2017. Deputies and community members searched for her for two weeks before her body was found in the attic of her home on Payne Road.
Deputies said her body was hidden under layers of insulation in a "concealed space."
DNA belonging to 27-year-old Joe Turner, a close friend of Cooper's brother, was found on a bandage near her body, according to deputies.
Deputies said Turner lived on the same street as Cooper. They arrested him on a warrant for burglary from an incident on November 1, 2017, and found a bag of women's clothing in his attic. Some of the clothes belonged to Cooper, deputies said.
Turner has pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual battery and burglary.
The medical examiner's report says Cooper had scrapes and cuts on her legs, neck, chest and breast.
Her manner of death was ruled a homicide with the cause being asphyxiation by another person.
