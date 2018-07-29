0 JSO: 2 cars sought after young man shot in Jacksonville

Officers blocked a Jacksonville road on Sunday after a young man was shot in the back.

A neighbor said he had just gotten home from church with his grandchildren when he heard shots come from Trenton Drive.

Police said a dispute at a home continued in the road. A young man was shot in the back just after noon, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were searching for two cars – a gray sedan and a tan sedan – after the shooting.

“It’s getting closer to home,” Marie Lewis, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, said. “That’s what hurts, and they’re so young.”

RIGHT NOW: JSO is searching for 2 cars after a man was shot in the back off Trenton Drive. Police say a gray sedan and tan sedan were seen leaving the area after the shooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/efp9HFJjJm — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 29, 2018

She said Sunday’s shooting brought back painful memories of when her own teenage son was shot and killed.

“My baby has been dead since 1993,” she said. “When I find out somebody else got killed it just brings it all back up again.”

Officers said it was not immediately known what condition the victim was in when he was brought to the hospital.

About a dozen homes were blocked as police gathered evidence and talked with neighbors.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s crime mapping tool showed there has been three violent crimes – all assaults – on Trenton Drive in 2018.

Lewis said anyone with information about the shooter needs to come forward.

“Somebody needs to talk because this here is outrageous,” she said. “Every week some mother be crying about their child. And it’s every week. Every week. I don’t understand it.”

Witnesses told #JSO that a young man was shot. Officers say they’re not sure of his condition at this time @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/UJ4UPMIfxZ — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 29, 2018

We just got a little closer to the area officers have roped. Neighbors tell me this is normally a quiet street where a lot of older people live. One neighbor tells me he heard at least 6 shots @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PMT3thKta3 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 29, 2018

