JSO arrests sole suspect from two bank robberies

Joseph Marcum, 45, was arrested Saturday for two counts of robbing a bank, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police said an anonymous tipster told JSO that Marcum was at a home off of Main Street North.
A person at the home let officers inside where they located and arrested Marcum, JSO said.
Police said Marcum confessed to the incidents.
The first bank robbery took place Wednesday, July 18, at Synovus Bank located at 521 Airport Center Dr.
The second bank robbery happened on Friday, July 27, at the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 550 Airport Center Dr.
The arrest warrant issued for Marcum had a $150,000 bond.
Suspect Joseph Marcum was arrested for two counts of robbing a bank today. Thanks to the anonymous tipster who led us to him. Thanks to our Robbery Detectives for another job well done.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 29, 2018
2018 - 100% clearance rate for bank robberies. We’ll just leave that there with a light on. pic.twitter.com/mQCFo40OcH
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}