JSO investigating boy shot near a day care in Wesconnett, Jacksonville

A boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot near a Jacksonville day care.

A mother ended up taking him to the hospital after she was flagged down by the victim’s friend when she was on the way to get her child from daycare.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the moments after police said a boy was shot.

A mother on her way to pick up her daughter from daycare said he ended up getting her attention.

“The other boy was like. 'My friend was shot can you help us?” the mother said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the boy was in and out of consciousness.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old, so I was like, if it were my boy I would want someone to take him to the hospital,” she said.

The victim and his friend both got into her car. On the way to the hospital she said the victim barely spoke.

“'Ma’am please don’t let me die,' that’s the only thing he really said,” the woman said.

Police taped off three different crime scenes within two blocks looking for evidence and a gun was found near a home.

Neighbors said they heard up to six gunshots and a day care was put on lockdown.

“We did lockdown and had to get a count and precautions to make sure people were safe,” day care Office Manager, Shay Kirce said.

The only suspect information police have is that a black sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

“I hope they find out who it is. There’s too much going on, it’s crazy,” Kirce said.

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach area and was in surgery.

