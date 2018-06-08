  • JSO investigating boy shot near a day care in Wesconnett, Jacksonville

    By: Danielle Avitable , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot near a Jacksonville day care.

    Open for the original story: JSO investigating shooting near day care on 103rd Street in Jacksonville

    Related Headlines

    A mother ended up taking him to the hospital after she was flagged down by the victim’s friend when she was on the way to get her child from daycare.

    Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the moments after police said a boy was shot.

    A mother on her way to pick up her daughter from daycare said he ended up getting her attention.

    “The other boy was like. 'My friend was shot can you help us?” the mother said.

    The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the boy was in and out of consciousness.

    “I’ve got a 10-year-old, so I was like, if it were my boy I would want someone to take him to the hospital,” she said.

    The victim and his friend both got into her car. On the way to the hospital she said the victim barely spoke.

    “'Ma’am please don’t let me die,' that’s the only thing he really said,” the woman said.

    Police taped off three different crime scenes within two blocks looking for evidence and a gun was found near a home.

    Neighbors said they heard up to six gunshots and a day care was put on lockdown.

    “We did lockdown and had to get a count and precautions to make sure people were safe,” day care Office Manager, Shay Kirce said.

    The only suspect information police have is that a black sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

    “I hope they find out who it is. There’s too much going on, it’s crazy,” Kirce said. 

    Police said the victim was shot in the stomach area and was in surgery.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO investigating boy shot near a day care in Wesconnett, Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville doctor resigns amid accusations he recorded women in bathroom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clay County boy in critical condition following near drowning

  • Headline Goes Here

    VyStar moving headquarters to downtown Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police: Man killed woman in fight over money