  • JSO investigating death in Genovar Park

    Updated:

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death at Genovar Park in the Bayard area in Jacksonville.

    Neighbors tell Action News Jax it's a park where their children usually play, and the man's body was in a green truck for days.

