JSO investigating death in Genovar Park

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death at Genovar Park in the Bayard area in Jacksonville.
Neighbors tell Action News Jax it's a park where their children usually play, and the man's body was in a green truck for days.
JSO investigating undetermined death in Genovar Park. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/pP9iZPT7CL— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 28, 2018
Neighbors tell me their children play here. They say it’s normal for people for park for a few hours, but they knew something was wrong when a green pickup truck sat for a few days. The neighborhood watchman found the man’s body inside. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/keoLJadL6K— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 28, 2018
