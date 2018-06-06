0 3 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Town Center Parkway

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Town Center Parkway near Interstate 295 that left three dead and one in critical condition.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night, and found a vehicle with four male shooting victims inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, two died at a local hospital and one is in critical condition, police said.

JSO said a vehicle pulled up next to a Chevy sedan, opened fire and took off.

A nearby hospital was put on lockdown and the University of North Florida sent out an emergency alert to students. Police don't believe the shooting is connected to the university.

A UNF spokesperson sent Action News Jax the following statement:

"The University Police Department has been in touch with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officials who are working this case. JSO has told UPD that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the campus community. Our UPD officers are always on heightened alert to any suspicious activity on campus and will continue to operate in this manner today and this week as they go about their jobs protecting the campus community."

Detectives are working to view any nearby surveillance video that may have captured the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities believe the shooting victims appeared to be young adults.

Anyone with information regarding this quadruple shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-846-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

