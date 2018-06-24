0 JSO homicide investigating southside shooting death

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man who appears to identify as a woman was the victim of a shooting that occurred today on the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail, they appeared to be in their 20's.

JSO says they responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. and found the victim shot, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed the person was deceased and JSO homicide was called in.

So far the only suspect information police have is that they were possibly driving a beige vehicle, JSO says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or JSO's non-emergency line.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information, refresh this page for new updates on the story.

It's actually right across the street from JSO Zone 3 substation.

The only info JSO has about a suspect, at this time, is that he/she may have been driving a beige vehicle

It's still a very active scene nearly 4 hours later.

JSO says they plan to be out here @ the Quality Inn for quite a while.

Here's what we know now about deadly shooting on Dix Ellis Trail per JSO:

Happened shortly after 1PM

@ Quality Inn

JFRD also responded, pronounced victim dead on scene

