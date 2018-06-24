  • JSO homicide investigating southside shooting death

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man who appears to identify as a woman was the victim of a shooting that occurred today on the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail, they appeared to be in their 20's.

    JSO says they responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. and found the victim shot, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed the person was deceased and JSO homicide was called in.

    So far the only suspect information police have is that they were possibly driving a beige vehicle, JSO says.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or JSO's non-emergency line.

    Action News Jax is working to learn more information, refresh this page for new updates on the story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories