JSO investigating westside crash, 2-year-old in critical condition after ejected from car

Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash at 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road.
State troopers say six people were taken to the hospital, including an infant and a two-year-old who was ejected.
Troopers say the two-year-old was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt, and is in critical condition.
Workers at a nearby business say they pulled an infant from a car. They also say a toddler was ejected from the car, but all okay. I’m working to confirm right now - 103rd & Middleburg Roads @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/a6vTlHwxGO— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 31, 2018
