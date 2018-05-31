  • JSO investigating westside crash, 2-year-old in critical condition after ejected from car

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash at 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road.

    State troopers say six people were taken to the hospital, including an infant and a two-year-old who was ejected.

    Related Headlines

    Troopers say the two-year-old was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt, and is in critical condition.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO investigating westside crash, 2-year-old in critical condition after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested in Palatka for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Donut Day 2018: Where you can get your doughnut fix in the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police investigating reported bomb threat at Walmart on Lem…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Programming note: 'Mom,' 'Life in Pieces' to air early Friday morning on CBS47