JSO is investigating a shooting death off Moncrief Road

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on the 1500 block of W 33rd Street after receiving a call at 8:16 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says first responders found a man who was shot and killed, police say he is anywhere between the age of 18 and 30 and has not been identified yet.
Crime scene unites are processing the scene, according to JSO.
JSO asks anyone who has any information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
Here’s a look at the active scene, right off of 36th and Moncrief. The Crime Scene Unit just pulled up a few moments ago. We’re working to learn more details about the death. JSO is set to share more details @ 10:45. pic.twitter.com/jC7CJiuvQF— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 17, 2018
#RIGHTNOW --An Action News Jax source says JSO is investigating a possible shooting death on Moncrief Road. I'm on the way and will work with JSO to get more information. I will bring you more information as I get it. @ActionNewsJax— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 17, 2018
