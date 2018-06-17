  • JSO is investigating a shooting death off Moncrief Road

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on the 1500 block of W 33rd Street after receiving a call at 8:16 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

    JSO says first responders found a man who was shot and killed, police say he is anywhere between the age of 18 and 30 and has not been identified yet.

    Crime scene unites are processing the scene, according to JSO.

    JSO asks anyone who has any information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

