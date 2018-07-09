JSO: Jacksonville man says he was tied up while roommate stabbed to death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department is interviewing a man who says he was tied up inside a home — while his roommate was murdered.
The incident happened on Carder Street in Hillcrest. Investigators say a man was stabbed multiple times following an altercation.
Police said the roommate heard an altercation occur between the suspect and his roommate. When he emerged from the room, he found his roommate on the floor unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to officers.
JSO says 911 caller told them he opened the door to an unidentified man with a knife demanding to see roommate. Police tell us the caller was then forced into a room and tied up by the suspect. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 9, 2018
JSO said the murder victim is between 25 and 30 years old.
“This is crazy, especially on our street,” neighbor Misty Stout said. “This stuff does not happen on our street.”
Neighbors say they are worried crime is creeping closer to their homes.
According to JSO’s crime-mapping tool, and found there have been 31 incidents within a half-mile radius of the residence in the past month.
“I would like JSO to patrol this street a lot more than what they do,” Stout said. “I won’t even let my niece and nephew out in the yard. They have to be in the backyard.”
