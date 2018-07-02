JSO: Man arrested in shooting of transgender woman

Jacksonville police say a man was arrested in the shooting of a transgender woman in Jacksonville.
The woman was shot in the 1000 block of W. 29th Street on June 8.
Police said Cory Fisher-Thompson was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to police, Fisher-Thompson and the victim had an on again/off again relationship for two years.
Arrest made in 6/8 shooting involving a transgender victim. Victim and suspect, Cory Fisher-Thompson were known to each other and had an on again/off again relationship for two years. Suspect charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. pic.twitter.com/s196DKybeG— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 2, 2018
