  • JSO: Man arrested in shooting of transgender woman

    Updated:

    Jacksonville police say a man was arrested in the shooting of a transgender woman in Jacksonville.

    The woman was shot in the 1000 block of W. 29th Street on June 8.

    Police said Cory Fisher-Thompson was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

    According to police, Fisher-Thompson and the victim had an on again/off again relationship for two years.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories