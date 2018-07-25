0 JSO: Man in teal Jaguars shirt robs gas station, shoots owner

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that an owner of a BP gas station on the Arlington Expressway was seriously injured when he was shot during a robbery.

JSO said the suspect walked into the business around 10:30 a.m. and demanded money. The owner was shot during the robbery and is undergoing surgery at Memorial Hospital.

This is the BP gas station victim, Vipin Sharam. His son sent me these pictures and tells me his father has lost a lot of blood, is in critical condition. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/aLPuRWb4wO — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

Police released images of the suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as a black man who’s around 6-feet tall and weighs 240 lbs.

He was wearing a teal shirt with a Jaguars emblem on the front, black shorts, black shoes, black sunglasses and a black hat, police said.

Police say he was armed with a black and silver handgun.

SUSPECT SOUGHT: @JSOPIO asking for your help in locating this man. He is accused of shooting BP Gas station owner on Arlington Expressway. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/GO4gpoSd7g — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

JSO says one other person was in the store but left when he realized a robbery was taking place.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses at the scene, but nobody saw the suspect get in a vehicle after he walked north through the parking lot.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

#BREAKING: Victim’s son tells us his father owns the business and is in critical condition. https://t.co/q9RYBRywkT — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

Just noticed a woman placing red bags on the gas pump handles at the BP where a station employee was shot. Frequent customers tell me vicim owns the store. @JSOPIO told us it is possible but could not confirm. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ImBll7xYLp — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

Per @JSOPIO, call came in around 10:38 AM. Say suspect walked in, demanded money, fired round, striking victim in torso. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/mx7odZoGzm — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

Victim’s son bringing down crime scene tape after his father who he says owns the BP gas station was shot in morning armed robbery. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/3VO8vGsZsU — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 25, 2018

