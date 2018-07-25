  • JSO: Man in teal Jaguars shirt robs gas station, shoots owner

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that an owner of a BP gas station on the Arlington Expressway was seriously injured when he was shot during a robbery.

    JSO said the suspect walked into the business around 10:30 a.m. and demanded money. The owner was shot during the robbery and is undergoing surgery at Memorial Hospital. 

    Police released images of the suspect on Wednesday afternoon. 

    He is described as a black man who’s around 6-feet tall and weighs 240 lbs.

    He was wearing a teal shirt with a Jaguars emblem on the front, black shorts, black shoes, black sunglasses and a black hat, police said.

    Police say he was armed with a black and silver handgun. 

    JSO says one other person was in the store but left when he realized a robbery was taking place.

    Police say they are speaking with witnesses at the scene, but nobody saw the suspect get in a vehicle after he walked north through the parking lot.

    The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

