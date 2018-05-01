  • UPDATE: Missing Jacksonville 12-year-old found safe

    UPDATE: Magali has been found safe, according to officials.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the man she was believed to be with, 24-year-old Omar Castillo-Lopez, is in custody.

    Original story: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Magali Ordonez-Lucas.

    Jacksonville officers say she may be in the company of 24-year-old Omar Castillo-Lopez, who reportedly called Magali's dad and told him they were in love and leaving together.

    A neighbor told Action News Jax the two both live in the La Esperanza Apartments. Officers are going door-to-door at the apartment complex asking residents if they've seen them.

    Magali is described as a white, Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 113 pounds and 5 feet and 6 inches tall. 

    Castillo-Lopez is described as a white, Hispanic man. It is unknown if they are walking or in a vehicle, authorities said.

    Timeline of events in Magali's disappearance

    12 a.m. Monday: Magali's mother tells police she last saw her daughter around this time before going to bed.

    3 a.m. Monday: Magali's father leaves for work. According to the police report, before leaving, he said to Magali, "I love you, take care of the baby and your mother."

    10 a.m. Monday: Magali's mother calls Magali's father, crying and saying Magali was not home and left with Lopez, according to the police report. Magali's father tells Magali's mother to calm down, that she is likely playing with friends in the apartment complex. Magali's father tells police that she does not attend school.

    11:30 a.m. Monday: Lopez calls Magali's father and said they were in love and he was leaving with her. Magali's father told his boss about the call and said he did not take Lopez's comments seriously, the report detailed.

    6:30 p.m. Monday: Magali's father arrives home and finds that his daughter is missing. He calls his foreman.

    8:30 p.m. Monday: The foreman arrives at the apartment complex with his daughter to translate for Magali's father. The foreman's daughter initially contacted police for Magali's father because she believed she would have to translate for him.

    Just after 9 p.m. Monday: JSO responded to the apartment complex, located at 3800 S. University Blvd., in reference to the missing girl. Officers said Magali is from Jacksonville and was last seen April 30 around 3 a.m.

    If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

