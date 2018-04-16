Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to robberies at two pizza parlors.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man robbed the Pizza Hut at 12525 Philips Highway on March 25. The man walked into the store wearing a mask, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The man was given money and he fled the store.
On April 7, a man robbed the Domino’s Pizza at 12200 San Jose Boulevard. Similar to the Pizza Hut robbery, a masked man walked into the store, took out a handgun and demanded money. The man was given money and fled the store, police said.
Anyone who has any information about the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email the department at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).
Surgical mask wearing, gun carrying, pizza place armed robbery suspect sought by #JSO. If you know who this is, please call police right away.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 16, 2018
🔫😷🍕#JAX #Jacksonville #Duval pic.twitter.com/DLeFfxcaI1
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}