  • JSO is responding to an aggravated battery at Kings Ridge Apartments

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JSO is responding to a reported aggravated battery at Kings Ridge Apartments, the same complex as the triple shooting that occurred last night at around 8 p.m.

    Action News Jax is working to get more information, our reporter Courtney Cole is at the scene.

    Refresh this page for updates as soon as they're in the newsroom.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO is responding to an aggravated battery at Kings Ridge Apartments

  • Headline Goes Here

    Keyanta Bullard in jail following deadly Town Center shooting after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soccer coach accused of running away with Columbia County teen sentenced

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 people from Jacksonville killed in crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clay County Sheriff's Office: Two people in disguises rob a Kay Jewelers…