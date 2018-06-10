JSO is responding to an aggravated battery at Kings Ridge Apartments

JSO is responding to a reported aggravated battery at Kings Ridge Apartments, the same complex as the triple shooting that occurred last night at around 8 p.m.
Action News Jax is working to get more information, our reporter Courtney Cole is at the scene.
Refresh this page for updates as soon as they're in the newsroom.
#RIGHTNOW —JSO is investigating the report of an aggravated battery at 2110 Kings Park Drive. This appears to be the same area I reported on yesterday, where the triple shooting occurred. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ab9vwepwok— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018
Right now we’re waiting to learn details from JSO about exactly what happened. As soon as I have that information, I’ll bring it to you here on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EGSBpxYkcb— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018
Lt. Boucher of JSO is set to speak to us about the aggravated battery investigation on 2110 Kings Park Drive at 4:40. Another JSO cruiser just pulled up on the scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SWvPvCJXOg— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018
#RIGHTNOW — JSO has now placed crime markers on the scene. You can see one of the investigators taking pictures. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cq0ulA2L9O— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}