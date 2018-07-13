0 JSO says victims won't come forward in gun, hammer wielding fight livestreamed on Facebook

Police received several calls about a brawl at Washington Heights Apartments Thursday, but when officers arrived none of the 30-40 people there wanted to talk to them, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Several videos of the fight surfaced on Facebook. At least one was streamed live and has already been viewed thousands of times.

At one point, you can see one woman wielding a hammer and then swinging it at someone.

Woman wielding hammer seen on video in Northside fight. Incident was streamed live on Facebook. Why JSO says it could be difficult to make any arrests in this case despite there being video evidence -- story at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Tp7gbrmLNC — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) July 13, 2018

In another video, you can see a woman pull up in a silver car and exit with a gun. It appears she fired the gun into the ground; the video abruptly ends after that.

A woman who said she lives in the apartment complex admitted she’s trespassed and was recently served an eviction notice but said fights at the apartments are nothing new.

“I stay in my apartment. I keep a knife under my bed so I’m always getting up all times of night,” said Alishia Taylor.

Action News Jax spoke to the apartments’ corporate office, Millennia Housing Management, about the video. Vice President Laura Anderson said she’s aware of the incident and because of it the company is increasing security.

Anderson said the apartment complex used a third-party security firm named, Arrow, which makes 16 patrols per day, in addition to off-duty JSO officers who are staggered throughout the week.

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said those involved in the melee could face serious charges.

“The battery in and of itself is a misdemeanor but when you introduce a weapon of some sort to the fight then it becomes a felony,” said Jefferson.

According to JSO, because there’s no victim, follow-up on this case will be “minimal."

Millennia Housing Management said it’s working with JSO on a “violence reduction strategy” for Washington Heights Apartments.

