STORY: Jacksonville police searching for missing man with dementia
UPDATE: Gary Smith was located safe by police at 13th Street and Davis Street. JSO wishes to thank everyone who spread the child's photo on social media.
Original story: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing child with autism who left his home early Sunday morning.
Gary Smith went out of the back door of his home at the Centennial Townhomes on N. Broad Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. Gary has autism and requires around-the-clock care.
Gary is a black male, 5-foot-5 and 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants with basketballs on them.
If anyone knows Gary's location, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
