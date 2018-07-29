0 JSO: 'Significant increase' in motorcycle thefts in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville man is hoping surveillance video helps officers catch the person he says stole his motorcycle.

Kevin Cassady says his Harley Davidson was missing from the Portside community off Beach and Suni Pines Boulevard when he woke up Wednesday.

“It was kind of one of those things – you just kind of looked over and was kind of in disbelief that it was gone,” Cassady said.

He said he called police and then went searching for his bike. He told Action News Jax that where he found it was surprising.

“Found it about 10 houses down at an abandoned trailer,” he said. “I figured it being a motorcycle, they’d already taken it away maybe on a trailer or already started taking it apart to scrap it, sell it.”

Officers said they're seeing a surge in motorcycle thefts in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 137 motorcycles have been stolen so far in 2018, up from 54 this time last year.

JSO posted a warning on Facebook urging motorcycle owners to take precautions, including installing alarms and parking motorcycles in doors if possible, to deter thieves.

“You hear about it all the time and you don’t really think it’ll happen to you,” Cassady said. “Then seeing you know your property, stuff you work for just being taken away from you.”

Cassady told Action News Jax that he plans to install surveillance cameras at his home.

He shared video of the person he says walked off with his bike on Facebook. He is asking anyone who recognizes them to call JSO.

He said he also wants the video to be a reminder for other motorcycle owners to lock up their bikes.

