  • JSO: Woman critically hurt after driver ran red light on Arlington Expressway

    Updated:

    Jacksonville officers say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a crash in front of the Regency Square Mall.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an SUV was traveling west on the Arlington Expressway when it ran a red light and crashed into a car.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the SUV crashed into a smaller car at an angle, causing the SUV to flip and roll.

    JSO said a woman -- who was a passenger in the smaller car -- was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.

    JSO said a total of three people were taken to the hospital. The condition of the other two people hurt in the crash is unknown, police said.

    Jacksonville Fire Rescue originally said multiple people were ejected. JSO says to officers knowledge, only the woman was ejected.

    Follow @KevinANjax on Twitter and watch FOX30 at 10 for the very latest details.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories