JSO: Woman critically hurt after driver ran red light on Arlington Expressway

Jacksonville officers say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a crash in front of the Regency Square Mall.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an SUV was traveling west on the Arlington Expressway when it ran a red light and crashed into a car.
Related Headlines
Police said the SUV crashed into a smaller car at an angle, causing the SUV to flip and roll.
JSO said a woman -- who was a passenger in the smaller car -- was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.
JSO said a total of three people were taken to the hospital. The condition of the other two people hurt in the crash is unknown, police said.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue originally said multiple people were ejected. JSO says to officers knowledge, only the woman was ejected.
Follow @KevinANjax on Twitter and watch FOX30 at 10 for the very latest details.
Crash involving two cars in front of Regency Square Mall. The Ford Explorer is upside down on the grass. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JAUXkDFdl3— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) July 23, 2018
Traffic alert....Atlantic and Southside connector...multiple patients with people ejected from vehicle.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}