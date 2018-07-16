JSO: Woman's body found on Little Talbot Island

Jacksonville officers are investigating after a woman's body was found on Little Talbot Island.
A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says a man found the woman's body at the water's edge in the 111000 block of Heckscher Drive early Saturday morning.
Related Headlines
JFRD pronounced her dead at the scene just before 5:30 a.m., the report said.
Police have not yet identified the woman.
The parking lot to the Fort George river access was taped off Saturday morning as homicide detectives investigated.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}