JSO: Woman's body found on Little Talbot Island

    Jacksonville officers are investigating after a woman's body was found on Little Talbot Island.

    A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says a man found the woman's body at the water's edge in the 111000 block of Heckscher Drive early Saturday morning.

    JFRD pronounced her dead at the scene just before 5:30 a.m., the report said.

    Police have not yet identified the woman.

    The parking lot to the Fort George river access was taped off Saturday morning as homicide detectives investigated.

     

