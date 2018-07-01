Judge orders FEMA to extend assistance program for Puerto Rican evacuees

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of Massachusetts ruled to extend the Federal Emergency Management Agency's transitional sheltering assistance program for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria, according to a news release by FEMA.
Saturday night's decision comes after a civil rights group sought a federal injunction to block the eviction of nearly 1,800 Puerto Ricans from hotels across the country.
Sorokin wrote that ending the program could cause "irreparable harm."
Public Affairs Director William Booher said FEMA is working with vendors, notifying hotels that the TSA program has been extended until Thursday to comply with the court's order.
FEMA also announced that it will be extending transportation assistance for disaster survivors on the U.S. mainland back to Puerto Rico for an additional 60 days, the release says, now until Aug. 30.
The release says the assistance program covers the cost of airfare, luggage, and pet fees.
FEMA just announced that it will comply with a federal court order and continue to provide housing assistance to hundreds of displaced families until, at least, July 5. FEMA says it is contacting hotel and motel owners now to make sure they know of the change.— Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 1, 2018
