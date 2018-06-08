0 UPDATES: Gloria Williams sentenced to 18 years in prison in 1998 baby kidnapping

11 a.m. update: Kamiyah Mobley's father Craig Aiken thanked god for the safe return of his child and the Jacksonville community for its support after Kamiyah's kidnapper was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The judge said the sentence reflects how long Kamiyah's parents were without their child after the 1998 kidnapping.

Aiken said there are no winners in this case. He said he wants to focus on mending his family and supporting his daughter.

Full statement: "I first would like to thank God for the safe return of my daughter Kamiyah. I knew walking into this morning that there would be no winners in this situation. Despite today's sentence I would like to deal with the emotional toll this ordeal has taken on my family. At this time, I choose to remain focused on mending my family together through this situation. I believe now that this is over we can continue on our journey of healing together as a family and supporting my daughter with her decision-making. So at the end of the day, I would like to say thanks to the prosecutor, the investigators, Duval County and all my supporters and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for bringing my baby home. I just say hopefully we can bring home more kids. Hopefully this situation helps other parents to get through their situation with their kidnapped kids and stuff like that. I just want to say thank everybody and appreciate the support and we're just going to go meditate on this for a little while."

#KamiyahMobley biological father says there is no winners in this case, and wants to focus on his daughter. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eB19jSl3PQ — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) June 8, 2018

Kamiyah Mobley's father Craig Aiken thanked god for the safe return of his child and the #Jacksonville community for its support after Gloria Williams' sentencing.



He said he wants to focus on mending his family and supporting his daughter. pic.twitter.com/LkInhdLgbs — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 8, 2018

Kamiyah's mother Shanara Mobley left the courthouse without comment after the sentencing.

We just saw Shanara leave the courthouse she gave no comment. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ukgvU9O08F — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 8, 2018

Alan Mizrahi, a prosector in the Gloria Williams case, said he wasn't surprised by Williams' sentence.

He said he was not aware of any restrictions on Kamiyah seeing Williams in prison.

10:45 p.m. update: A judge sentenced Gloria Williams to 18 years in prison for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley.

Judge has imposed an 18 year sentence with credit for time served @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #GloriaWilliams #KamiyahMobley — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) June 8, 2018

10:44 p.m. update: The judge is addressing Williams. As part of her sentencing, Williams has agreed not to profit from her crimes while incarcerated.

#GloriaWilliams has agreed not to profit from her crimes while incarcerated. This is part of her sentencing @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) June 8, 2018

No audible sounds in the courtroom as sentence was handed out. Once sentencing finished #KamiyahMobley's biological mom smiled and hugged the person next to her — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) June 8, 2018

10:40 p.m. update: The sentencing hearing for Gloria Williams is underway in Jacksonville.

10:10 a.m. update: Kamiyah Mobley's biological father and grandmother just entered the courthouse ahead of Gloria Williams' 10:30 a.m. sentencing.

Also in court are Kamiyah's mother Shenara Mobley, grandmother and great grandmother.

During sentencing hearings in May, Williams apologized to Kamiyah Mobley's parents for taking their child.

How we got here: Background of the case

Williams raised Mobley as her own child in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo. In January 2017, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stunned the nation when they announced Mobley was found in South Carolina. Williams was arrested, jailed and eventually extradited to Jacksonville.

Williams pleaded guilty in February. During sentencing hearings in May, Williams apologized to Mobley's parents for taking their child.

Williams' sentencing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

