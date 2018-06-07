Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Citizen files plea for leniency in Gloria Williams' sentencing

The woman who kidnapped a baby from a Jacksonville hospital in July 1998 will be sentenced Friday.
Kenia Brown, whose address is listed as Margate, Florida, wrote an "urgent citizen letter to plea for leniency" in Gloria Williams' sentencing in the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley.
In the letter to Judge Marianne Aho, dated Sunday, Brown wrote that she has "concerns about the criminal justice system sentencing disparities for black women."
Letter of leniency was sent by a citizen on behalf of Gloria Williams: "I do however, have concerns about the criminal justice system sentencing disparities for black women." Says Williams showed "courage" taking the stand. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/kS2mUbfSKF— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) June 7, 2018
Brown also references the episode of "Iyanla: Fix My Life" that Mobley and her father, Craig Aiken, appeared in. Mobley's mother, Shanara Mobley, was also supposed to appear in the episode.
"According to Iyanla Vanzant, Ms. Mobley contacted her desperate for an intervention to help her relationship with Kamiyah. However, Ms. Mobley decided not to attend the taping of the show. In other words, while the tears, screams and demands for death on the courtroom stand were extraordinarily emotional for daytime news television, viewership and headlines, the reality below the surface: all is not as it seems."
Williams raised Mobley as her own child in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo.
In January 2017, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Mobley was found in South Carolina and Williams was arrested.
Williams pleaded guilty in February.
During sentencing hearings in May, Williams apologized to Mobley's parents for taking their child.
Williams' sentencing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
