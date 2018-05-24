0 Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Full transcripts from Gloria Williams sentencing hearing

Transcripts for both days of the sentencing hearing in the Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case have been released.

Gloria Williams is expected to be sentenced on June 8 for the 1998 kidnapping of Jacksonville newborn Kamiyah Mobley.

Judge Marianne Aho, who presided over the hearings, requested the transcripts.

At the end of the sentencing hearing on May 4, Aho said this is an unusual case and wants to take her time reviewing the transcripts of testimony. At that time, she said the transcripts would take 10 business days to prepare, so she set Williams' sentencing for June 8.

READ: TRANSCRIPT OF GLORIA WILLIAMS HEARING, DAY 1, THURSDAY, MAY 3, 2018

READ: TRANSCRIPT OF GLORIA WILLIAMS HEARING, DAY 2, FRIDAY, MAY 4, 2018

Emotional testimony on both days of Gloria Williams' sentencing hearing

Both days of Williams' sentencing hearing included emotional testimony. On May 3, Day 1 of the hearings, the judge heard from Mobley's parents, Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken.

"It doesn't heal. I'm still hurting. I am your mother, Kamiyah. I am your mother!" Shanara Mobley said loudly to the court, which included Kamiyah, who was sitting in the back.

"My name is Craig Aiken. I am the father of Kamiyah Mobley, her real father," Aiken said, reading from a prepared statement before answering questions.

On May 4, Day 2 of the hearings, Williams herself took the stand.

She said she did not know Shanara Mobley, Kamiyah's mother, before that day.

"She was so young and wasn't real sure about what she was going to do. My mindset at that time definitely wasn't logical," Williams said, speaking of her conversation with Shanara Mobley on July 10, 1998.

Shocking developments were also revealed during the closing arguments of the hearing, such as the fact that Williams had an Ident-A-Kid card for Mobley, then known as Manigo. The cards are used to provide police with vital information in case children go missing.

How we got here: Background of the Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case

Mobley was kidnapped just hours after she was born at University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville.

The now-19-year-old, who grew up with the name Alexis Manigo, was raised as Williams' daughter in South Carolina.

In January 2017, police said a tip led them to South Carolina, where they found Mobley and arrested Gloria Williams.

Williams accepted a plea deal in February, with her serving up to 22 years for kidnapping and interfering with custody.

