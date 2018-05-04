0 Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Gloria Williams said she 'wasn't logical' the day she took Kamiyah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The day Kamiyah Mobley was born and kidnapped hours later -- July 10, 1998 -- Gloria Williams said she got out of work in Charleston, South Carolina, got on Interstate 95 south and kept driving.

She felt like her life was out of control -- she didn't have custody of her sons at the time, was in a rocky relationship with Charles Manigo and had just had a miscarriage.

"I was just depressed. I was like, 'why is my life like this?'" she said.

Eventually, she got off an exit in Jacksonville and went to University Medical Center, and went to the maternity ward to look at the babies.

When asked what her intent was, Williams said, "it was definitely not to take a baby, that's for sure."

She said she did not know Shanara Mobley, Kamiyah's mother, before that day.

"She was so young and wasn't real sure about what she was going to do. My mindset at that time definitely wasn't logical," Williams said, speaking of her conversation with Shanara Mobley on July 10, 1998.

Williams pleaded guilty in February in the kidnapping of Kamiyah, who was taken from a Jacksonville hospital just hours after her birth on July 10, 1998.

Kamiyah Mobley was raised by Williams in South Carolina as Alexis Manigo, officials said. Williams was arrested in January 2017.

The sentencing ranges for Williams are as follows:

Count 1 - kidnapping charge ranges from the time that Williams has served up to a cap of 22 years.

Count 2 - interference of child custody has a sentencing rage of zero to five years. The sentences will run concurrently.

