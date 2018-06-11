Kamiyah Mobley speaks to 'Good Morning America' after woman who kidnapped her sentenced to prison

After the woman who kidnapped her as a baby was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday, Kamiyah Mobley is speaking out.
Mobley talked exclusively with ABC's "Good Morning America" about her relationship with Gloria Williams, the woman who kidnapped her from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn in July 1998.
Related Headlines
"We actually talked today. I still do call her 'Mom,'" she said of Williams.
She also talked about her relationship with her biological parents, Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley.
PHOTO GALLERY: Who's who in the Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case
RELATED: Teen tells Gloria Williams 'I love you' in jailhouse letters
MUST-SEE PHOTOS: Evidence in Kamiyah Mobley abduction case
"I like it. It's new people who act just like you, they look just like you," she said. "It's almost just like extended family. You know, that's really what it feels like."
Mobley said she's glad that court proceedings are now over.
"I actually got closure now. Everything is done. No more court. No more back and forth," she said.
Click here to read the full article from Good Morning America.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}