Keystone Heights cracking down on vandalism on Keystone Beach

    KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. -

    Keystone Heights Beach is scheduled to be closed through Thursday. The city is cleaning up graffiti on the playground, revamping lighting at the pavilion, pressure washing the sidewalks and carrying out routine maintenance.

    “Everybody comes here so it’s disappointing,” said Keystone Heights resident Dalean Hall.

    We met Hall after she finished a run around the park. She tells Action News Jax she visits the park two to three times per week. She fondly reflected on times spent there on the Fourth of July in previous years. She's glad the city is taking action to clean up and maintain the park. Hall considers the park an ideal place for children to spend time in the summer.

    "They need to because this is a place for kids, not teenagers with attitudes," said Hall. "It’s for kids.”

    City manager Scott Kornegay told Action News Jax in a phone conversation the city has already cited five juveniles for trespassing. He says they're using surveillance video footage to identify some of the young people involved. Hall tells Action News Jax the park should be open for all to enjoy.

    "Own up to what you did folks that’s all I can say," said Hall. "Because you did wrong!"

    Kornegay adds those found responsible can expect to be cited for trespassing. The park is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

