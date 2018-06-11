0 Keystone Heights fire destroys classic cars, motorcycles

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A Keystone Heights man is recovering after he was struck by lightning on his porch – minutes before his neighbors' garage caught fire.

“It was just a really bad storm, a lot of lightning cracking, a lot of thunder,” Rickey Weakley said.

The 67-year-old told Action News Jax that he was watching the storm from his porch – which has a metal roof -- Saturday night.

“I just got hit. The lights went out for me and when I came back around my back was burning real bad,” Weakley said. "I was stunned. I seen nothing but white."

He said he went inside and got his wife and was about to go to the hospital when he saw fire coming from his neighbor’s property.

“We thought it was the house on fire at first because it was such a big wall of fire. We just ran over to see what we could do,” he said.

He said he made sure his neighbor’s dogs were OK, then went to the hospital as firefighters worked to control the flames.

The debris, including a 1940 Oldsmobile, 1973 Volkswagen and two Ford classics, was still smoldering Sunday.

Carl Garnett said he and his wife were with friends in Middleburg when they got a call about the fire.

“There was 12 motorcycles in there, there’s 5 cars -- a pickup truck. They’re all antiques,” Garnett said.

He showed Action News Jax the wreckage Sunday.

Fire destroyed these antique cars and a dozen motorcycles at this #Florida property. There was heavy lightning in Keystone Heights at the time, and the couple’s next door neighbor was struck @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7JypJSEdmS — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 10, 2018

He said he was planning to sell the motorcycles and cars, including a 1955 Chevy wagon, so he could travel the U.S. in an RV with his wife. It was something his son always wanted for his parents.

“He said we had raised him, we’d done our part and now it’s time for us to just go and enjoy ourselves,” Sandra Garnett said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Their son Mark Andrew Garnett went by Andy. The 45-year-old was killed in a car crash in December.

The Garnetts said the fire that claimed their son’s motorcycle and so many of their valuables is just the latest heartbreak they’ve experienced.

“I’m just holding together for my wife because we’ve been married 53 years but I’m getting to the point where I’m going downhill because everything’s against me,” Carl Garnett said.

Carl Garnett said they say they didn’t have insurance.

He told Action News Jax that he is going to try to salvage some parts from the cars and scrap the rest of the metal so he and his wife can continue on and live the life their son wanted for them.

If you’d like to help the Garnetts you can contact Carl on Facebook.

These charred remains are all that’s left of a dozen antique motorcycles, cars and a truck after a fire in Clay County. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xftp5U55sd — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 10, 2018

This is what’s left of a 1973 Volkswagen, 1950 Ford and 1948 Ford pickup, just a few of the antiques that were burnt in the fire @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/48fEpmyj3v — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 10, 2018

Carl Garnett says he was planning to auction the antiques and sell the property to travel in an RV with his wife. This was a 1955 Chevy Wagon @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2DDiDjeAgV — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 10, 2018

The lightning strike victim tells me he’s grateful to God that he’s alive today. What he remembers right before and after he was hit on CBS47 at 6:30 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/JhYHJOvbnk — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 10, 2018

