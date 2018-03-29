  • Person with rifle found near two Jacksonville schools

    Two Jacksonville schools were on a Code Yellow lockdown on Thursday after reports of an armed juvenile near campus.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet that the schools were placed "on lock-down due to someone calling #JSO reference a person near the school walking around with a rifle and mask on.

    After an extensive search, a juvenile suspect was located with a rifle and is in police custody. More info will be coming."

    JSO said that a tip came in about a suspicious person near the schools. A suspect was quickly located and taken into custody. 

    The schools, located in the Springfield section of Jacksonville, were put on a lockdown following the report. 

    Dismissal times were modified for the schools. 

