Person with rifle found near two Jacksonville schools

Two Jacksonville schools were on a Code Yellow lockdown on Thursday after reports of an armed juvenile near campus.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet that the schools were placed "on lock-down due to someone calling
#JSO reference a person near the school walking around with a rifle and mask on.
After an extensive search, a juvenile suspect was located with a rifle and is in police custody. More info will be coming."
JSO said that a tip came in about a suspicious person near the schools. A suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.
The schools, located in the Springfield section of Jacksonville, were put on a lockdown following the report.
Dismissal times were modified for the schools.
Attention Parents and Guardians of Kirby Smith Middle School and Andrew Robison Elementary:— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 29, 2018
The schools are currently on a code yellow due to police activity in the area. Bus riders and car riders are being dismissed. There may be a wait due to traffic. pic.twitter.com/ipvn5PzQod
Kirby Smith parents may be rerouted to Andrew Jackson High on Main Street to wait for pickup. Walkers are being held at the schools until the @JSOPIO provides an all clear announcement. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding and will provide an update ASAP.— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 29, 2018
