Lake City man lying in road killed by unknown sedan

Just after midnight Friday, Willie Chrome, 45, died after being run over by a vehicle on US-41, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.
FHP says Chrome was "laying in the northbound lane" when an unknown sedan ran over him.
Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact the Lake City FHP Station at 386-754-6279, or call the FHP Communications Center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290.
