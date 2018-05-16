Large hole opens up on Beach Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard

Watch Action News Jax on Wednesday at CBS47 and CBS47 at 5 for updates on this story from reporter Christy Turner.
A large hole opened up on Beach Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbors tell Action News Jax Christy Turner that a hole had previously formed at the same spot, but was patched up poorly.
This thing is MASSIVE!! You could easily fit two cars in there. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ho5Baq87vx— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 16, 2018
Neighbors shared these pictures with me taken April 23rd. This is the same spot where today's hole opened up. They said it was patched up last month, but done poorly. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/C1e519zga4— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 16, 2018
