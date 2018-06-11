  • Lightning hits two men, sparks house fire in Atlantic Beach

    Powerful storms that moved through Monday caused damage in pockets of the First Coast.

    In Atlantic Beach, emergency management reports that two men were hit by lightning off 19th Street and Beach Avenue. We’re told both men survived, and were taken to the hospital. 

    Also in Atlantic Beach, a home on Oceanwalk Drive suffered substantial roof damage from a fire that’s believed to have been sparked by lightning.

    No injuries were reported in the fire. Atlantic Beach Police say Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and Naval Station Mayport’s Fire Department responded to quickly contain the scene. 

