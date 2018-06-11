Lightning hits two men, sparks house fire in Atlantic Beach

Powerful storms that moved through Monday caused damage in pockets of the First Coast.
In Atlantic Beach, emergency management reports that two men were hit by lightning off 19th Street and Beach Avenue. We’re told both men survived, and were taken to the hospital.
Also in Atlantic Beach, a home on Oceanwalk Drive suffered substantial roof damage from a fire that’s believed to have been sparked by lightning.
No injuries were reported in the fire. Atlantic Beach Police say Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and Naval Station Mayport’s Fire Department responded to quickly contain the scene.
You can see that hole in the roof -police say it was hit by lightning. @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ccNyVHft5b— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) June 11, 2018
Heavy smoke when we arrived at this Atlantic Beach Home - neighbors say It was struck by lightning. @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/W1OanhVDAX— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) June 11, 2018
Huge props to @JFRDIncidents @JFRDJAX Station 55, Engine 58, Engine 41, Engine 29, Ladder 50, Ladder 30 and US Naval Staion Mayport Ladder 231 for the quick response out here today! We appreciate you guys and gals! pic.twitter.com/HPgUgYbdUO— Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) June 11, 2018
