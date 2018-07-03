0 Local family caught in the middle of crossfire during shoot-out

Broken glass and bullet holes were left behind after people in two cars started trading gunshots – with a local family caught in the middle.

Christopher Lecuyer, his 16-year-old son and his two small children, a 6 and 3-year-old, were in their van moving to their new home when several shots were fired.

“I saw a tan vehicle with people in the backseat holding out handguns shooting to my right,” said Alex Lecuyer, who then told his dad they needed to get out of there immediately.

“Because we were in the middle of the crossfire,” he said.

“They got guns, and all I heard was pop, pop, pop,” said Christopher Lecuyer.

Police said the shooters were in two cars. One looked like a tan, Toyota Corolla and was driving on Herlong Road. The other was silver, and was parked in the Vietnamese Christian Church parking lot.

Officers said kids were playing basketball nearby, but weren’t hurt.

“I heard and felt the impact of the actual bullet hitting the vehicle, which really scared me. I looked around my surroundings, checked on the kids and they were screaming,” said Lecuyer.

Lecuyer’s van, and two other cars were hit. The church was also struck by at least four bullets.

“We were lucky to not get hit several times,” said Alex Lecuyer.

The Lecuyer family said they know it could’ve been worse and are grateful.

“Had I been going any faster, it could’ve possibly hit the door or my window and struck me or one of the kids,” said Christopher Lecuyer.

Right now there’s no description of the shooters.

