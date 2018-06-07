  • Local mom arrested, accused of drinking in bar while baby left in car

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Deputies in two counties were searching for Stephanie Ward, a local woman accused of drinking at a bar for hours while her toddler was in the car. 

    Ward can be seen in surveillance video stumbling through the bar on May 24. 

    Action News Jax reached out to Ward's husband earlier Wednesday. He didn't want to speak on camera, but did say that he last saw his wife on Friday and had no idea where she was allegedly hiding out. 

    Clay County Sheriff's Office sought the help of St. Johns County deputies, who apprehended Ward late Wednesday. 

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about how Ward was arrested. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

